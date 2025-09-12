A business owner has announced she will be moving out of the Colonnade in Bexhill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Covi, owner of Hughies Beach Café, said her last day of trading will be on Monday, September 29.

The business is relocating to the former Earl's Bakery premises in Western Road and will be known by its new name, Hughies at Earl's, Amanda said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes as traders at the Colonnade, a listed building, said in March this year that they have been ordered by Rother District Council to close by the end of September due to planned refurbishment of the structure.

The Colonnade in Bexhill.

The shops affected are Eleven@Colonnade, The Pebble People, Rachel's Glass Store, Hughies Beach Café and The Bag Lady.

The main café at the Colonnade, called The Colonnade, is unaffected.

Amanda said: “It's absolutely devastating because we have been at the Colonnade for 13 years. It's a little hub and community for people. Some people come to Hughies year after year and are not local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I am trying to make the best of a bad situation by relocating and I hope my customers will follow.

“We were initially told the Colonnade was closing for refurbishment for six months. We were told we were going to get supported with some sort of package to relocate and help finding somewhere but none of that has happened.

“I found a new location for myself and have had to try and pay rent on the new place while the refurbishment there is going on.”

A petition calling for the council to guarantee a 'right to return' for traders currently based at the Colonnade was signed by more than 4,500 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was set up by Colonnade tenants Charlotte Arundell and Sonia Valentini.

The petition, which was discussed by Rother councillors at its meeting on July 14, also called on the council to provide 'fair terms' for reinstatement of the businesses after the renovation works are completed, as well as to ensure it engages 'with the community and business owners before making irreversible decisions'.

Councillors opted to neither agree to nor rule out making such a guarantee. Councillors did make a commitment to 'take into account' the council’s pre-existing relationships when tenants are sought to take on the refurbished units.

The council had previously said it has a 'responsibility to demonstrate best value' and will need to 'conduct a fair process for all prospective tenants rather than offering guarantees to any specific business'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to the committee at its July 14 meeting, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed works would preserve this heritage asset and are considered to be necessary to ensure the Colonnade’s continued role in supporting local heritage, economy, and the community.

"The proposed remedial and refurbishment works are essential to remedy the widespread defects which have compromised the Colonnade’s structural integrity.

“These works would halt the continuing deterioration of the Colonnade, enhancing its resilience against coastal weathering, and restore the building’s architectural and historic integrity, thus ensuring its viable use and continued longevity as a designated heritage asset.”

An application to carry out the works was approved by Rother District Council’s planning committee on July 24.