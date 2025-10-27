The owner of a Bexhill café that had to move out of its base at the Colonnade says she is hoping to reopen her business at its new premises in town soon.

Amanda Covi, owner of Hughies Beach Café, is busy getting prepared to reopen in Western Road.

She has relocated to the former Earls Bakery premises there and decided to rename her business, Hughies at Earls as a tribute to the bakery.

She was based at the Colonnade until her last day of trading there on September 29 due to Rother District Council’s planned refurbishment works on the Grade II listed structure.

The Colonnade has been cordoned off by hoarding fences and scaffolding erected on the structure, with refurbishment work due to to be completed in April 2026.

Amanda’s café was based at the Colonnade for 13 years.

She said: “We will be opening the new café, Hughies at Earls, within the next couple of weeks.

“The reason we chose to keep the name Earls in was because it’s the site of one of the old Earls Bakery shops. We thought it would be nice to keep a little bit of Bexhill history.

“We will be offering all of our homemade cakes, sandwiches, toasties, full English breakfast, jacket potatoes, homemade soup and children’s meals.

“We are also excited that we are going to have a playroom and a back garden. It’s separate from the café so children can go in and play and parents and guardians can sit in the garden and grab a coffee.

“I would like to thank all of my customers from Hughies. The support they have given me has been amazing. The messages they have sent have been fabulous and have spurred me on and given me hope that Hughies at Earls is going to be a success.

“I am sorry that it’s taken a little will for the new café to open. I just want to thank everyone for being so brilliant.”

Amanda said people can keep a look out on the Hughies at Earls Facebook page for the opening date. She added signs will go up in the window with a date as soon as she knows.