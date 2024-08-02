Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A campaign has been launched to have CCTV installed in a Bexhill park.

The move comes after a duck died after it was shot at by ‘youths using a catapult’.

Rother Police and wildlife rescue group Wildlife Matters Rescue (WMR) are appealing for information following the incident in Egerton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading the campaign for CCTV to be installed is Linda Lee, who was walking her dog in the park on the evening of July 10 and said she saw two youths firing catapults.

File: Bexhill-on-Sea. Egerton Park

She added she noticed a duck was drowning in the main pond, jumped in and eventually managed to rescue the duck, which had lost a lot of blood owing to a deep hole in her back.

The duck later had to be put to sleep due to suffering severe spinal injuries, Wildlife Matters Rescue said.

Linda said: “I felt so hurt and mortified that someone could do this to such a beautiful and defenceless creature. All I have left of Ducky, as I have named her, is a feather that I carry in my purse to cherish her memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am now campaigning for CCTV to be installed in Egerton Park, which is currently being patrolled by two police officers walking around the park twice a day as part of Rother Police's Operation Sunshine. Because animals don't have a voice, they need all the help that we can give them towards the goal of having CCTV installed.”

Linda, 73, who has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, is being supported by Central Ward town councillor Paul Plim, and has already attended a full Bexhill Town Council meeting and a recent meeting of the council-funded Wildlife Doomsday Project.

Cllr Plim said: “As a result, I have asked for a motion to go onto the agenda of the next Amenities Committee meeting on September 4, which will seek to enhance our portfolio of CCTV cameras operated by Sussex Police, by siting one within Egerton Park.

“Linda will speak at the start of the meeting during the public participation period, before I later move the motion for debate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda is also being supported in her campaign, which she has called Operation Quackdown, by the Bexhill-on-Sea Group and Wildlife Matters Rescue, whose spokesperson Jill Lethbridge said there had been a number of incidents locally in recent months involving ball bearing attacks.

Ray Puttock, one of the WMR trustees, said he is offering a £500 reward for information about the attack leading to an arrest and an outcome.

Anyone wanting to contact WMR should do so by messaging its Facebook page.

Following the incident on July 10, Rother Police posted an appeal for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We received reports of two youths using catapults to launch objects at ducks and swans in Egerton Park, Bexhill.

“Unfortunately, one duck was injured in an incident. We promptly contacted the wildlife rescue centre and arranged for the injured duck to be collected from the concerned member of public who found it.

“We have officers patrolling Bexhill town centre every day, so, we are urging the public to report any incident of this nature to us immediately via 101, if anyone is seen using a catapult, please call 999.”

Rother District Council has been approached for a comment.