A Bexhill care home that was opened by TV and radio presenter Gloria Hunniford has been praised in its latest report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southlands Place, in Hastings Road, was rated ‘good’ overall following the inspection.

In their report, inspectors remarked on the ‘kind, humorous and respectful’ staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southlands Place is a residential care home providing nursing care and support for up to 72 people.

Southlands Place. Picture: Google

The CQC visited the home last month to carry out the inspection.

Its report said: “There were quality assurance checks completed by the management team to ensure care, treatment and good outcomes for people were maintained. There were some areas that needed improving and these were actioned during the assessment process.

“People received safe care and staff managed risks safely and effectively. People and staff told us they would feel confident to raise any concerns and that these would be responded to by the management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ Staff and management knew people well and received an induction, training and support that enabled them to manage people’s health and social care effectively and in a responsive way. Staff treated people with kindness and compassion, and there was a positive and friendly culture in the service.

“Systems were in place that allowed people, relatives and staff to speak up and have their voices heard. There were ongoing improvement plans to make further improvements to the home.

“People and their relatives gave positive feedback about living in the service. They told us they were cared for by kind, humorous, and respectful staff, who were well-trained. They felt the staff knew them well and supported them safely. People were encouraged to be as independent as possible and were supported to keep in touch with family and friends.

“Relatives felt well informed and able to raise any issues, however minor with the staff or management team. They also described the staff and management team as welcoming, helpful and approachable.”

Southlands Place opened in 2016.