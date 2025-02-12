Bexhill care home opened by Gloria Hunniford praised by CQC in latest inspection
Southlands Place, in Hastings Road, was rated ‘good’ overall following the inspection.
In their report, inspectors remarked on the ‘kind, humorous and respectful’ staff.
Southlands Place is a residential care home providing nursing care and support for up to 72 people.
The CQC visited the home last month to carry out the inspection.
Its report said: “There were quality assurance checks completed by the management team to ensure care, treatment and good outcomes for people were maintained. There were some areas that needed improving and these were actioned during the assessment process.
“People received safe care and staff managed risks safely and effectively. People and staff told us they would feel confident to raise any concerns and that these would be responded to by the management team.
“ Staff and management knew people well and received an induction, training and support that enabled them to manage people’s health and social care effectively and in a responsive way. Staff treated people with kindness and compassion, and there was a positive and friendly culture in the service.
“Systems were in place that allowed people, relatives and staff to speak up and have their voices heard. There were ongoing improvement plans to make further improvements to the home.
“People and their relatives gave positive feedback about living in the service. They told us they were cared for by kind, humorous, and respectful staff, who were well-trained. They felt the staff knew them well and supported them safely. People were encouraged to be as independent as possible and were supported to keep in touch with family and friends.
“Relatives felt well informed and able to raise any issues, however minor with the staff or management team. They also described the staff and management team as welcoming, helpful and approachable.”
Southlands Place opened in 2016.