A Bexhill care home for people with learning disabilities has been praised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

Lucerne House, in Mitten Road, received an overall rating of ‘good’ by CQC inspectors after they visited the home.

The home was praised for its caring attitude and inspectors said residents felt safe living there.

Inspectors also praised the ‘positive staff culture’.

In their report, CQC inspectors said: “Lucerne House is a residential care home providing accommodation and personal care for 10 people with learning disabilities and autism. There were 10 people living at the home when we inspected. Some people have specialist needs associated with dementia, autism, mental health and epilepsy.

“In addition to Lucerne House, the provider also runs a separate supported living service for 42 people living with learning disabilities and or mental health who lived in their own homes.

“People told us they felt safe living at Lucerne House and we observed people in both settings were relaxed in the company of staff. Safeguarding concerns had been responded to promptly.

“There were enough staff to meet people's needs and wishes. Some people went to day centres and others were supported to participate in activities of their choice. People told us they enjoyed what they did and had regular opportunities to attend church, some went swimming and some enjoyed theatre, shopping and restaurants.”

The inspectors added that people at the home were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff ‘supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests’.

The CQC report said: “There were effective systems to monitor the quality of the service. Audits were comprehensive and were effective in identifying any shortfalls which were then promptly addressed. The home had identified some improvements needed in relation to developing some areas of record keeping and work was underway to address this.