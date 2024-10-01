Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bexhill care home is closing down.

Grosvenor Park Care Home, in Brookfield Road, Bexhill, will shut once all residents there have been ‘supported to find a suitable new care placement’, the home’s owners said.

HC-One Ltd, which owns the home, said there had been a ‘lack of demand for the services on offer’ at Grosvenor Park.

The care home has 57 beds and offers residential and nursing care.

Grosvenor Park Care Home in Bexhill

A spokesperson for HC-One said: “Our priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of every individual that we support, and we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, kind care. As such, we regularly assess the quality and suitability of the services we provide in our homes.

“For some time now, there has been a lack of demand for the services we offer Grosvenor Park, which means that the home’s occupancy levels are far lower than the levels we’d expect and hope for at a home of this size. Despite our efforts to overcome this, we have not been able to maintain occupancy at a sustainable level, and this has impacted the financial and operational viability of the home.

“We have considered at length what more we could do to improve the situation at Grosvenor Park, and we have sadly decided to plan to close Grosvenor Park, and to support residents to move to other care settings in the local community.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and we recognise the impact this will have on residents, families and colleagues at the home. We are working closely with East Sussex County Council and are supporting our residents, their loved ones and our colleagues through this process to ensure it is as smooth as possible for everyone involved. The home will close once each resident has been supported to find a suitable new care placement.”

The care home received an overall rating of ‘good’ last year by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission.