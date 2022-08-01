Bexhill Carnival in Pictures

The procession was the highlight of Bexhill Carnival Week and followed a route from Turkey Road, through Sidley High Street, past Bexhill Hospital into the Old Town. It then proceeds down into Buckhurst Road before proceeding into the town centre before finally making its way along West Parade along to the Polegrove.

The colourful event helps to raise money for local charities and good causes.

The Sally Whitmarsh Memorial Cup for Best in Show was won by Tots Play, who also won best walking group. Ninfield Bonfire won best motorised float and Aylesham Court, the best carnival court.

On Friday July 28, more than 4,000 people attended the free Party in the Park event at the Polegrove Ground.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

