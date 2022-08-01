Bexhill celebrates as England’s Lionesses make history

Crowds gathered in front of a giant trailer screen provided by Box Broadband to watch the Lionesses’ victory in the showpiece final at Wembley.

Crowds gathered in front of a giant trailer screen provided by Box Broadband to watch the Lionesses’ victory in the showpiece final at Wembley.

The free-to-attend family friendly event marked the end of an actioned-packed week of sponsored events at the Bexhill Carnival.

Steve Garrood, commercial director for Box Broadband, said: “I would like to thank the people who turned out in support of this event. The sun shone down on the crowd whilst luck rained down on the Lionesses at Wembley.”

Howard Martin, president of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, added: “A massive thank you to all those who stuck with out big screen see the Lionesses achieve their historic 2-1 victory over Germany in extra time.