A company has provided a new kitchen to a Bexhill charity that helps the homeless.

JJ Carpentry Services, a carpentry and building firm based in Heathfield, recently fitted a new kitchen for a customer who agreed the old kitchen units could be donated to a charity in need.

The company said it wanted to help a local cause by offering free fitting and improvements, as well as supplying the kitchen units.It said it was inundated with requests and decided to help Warming Up The Homeless.

From its distribution centre in Bexhill, it prepares meals for more than 1,000 homeless and emergency housed people a week.

This was done using a small kitchen with only two electric hobs and a rice maker.

It took JJ Carpentry Services three days and a team of carpenters, fitters, a plumber and an electrician to complete the work.

A spokesperson for the company said: “A new sink was fitted to the packed lunch preparation area. Here hundreds of sandwiches and pastry breakfasts are prepared every day by a team of volunteers. This area now runs more efficiently and hygienically with a large sink, drainer and storage.

“A large dresser made of solid walnut was reinforced with extra battening and secured to the wall of the main kitchen, making for a better storage solution of ingredients and utensils.

“The staff and volunteers at Warming Up The Homeless were ever so grateful. Besnik, the food safety lead is so excited to be able to add cooked meals such as roast dinners, lasagne and pies to his menu. Perfect during this cold snap.”

Trudy Hampton, CEO of Warming Up The Homeless, said: “I cannot tell you what this means to the charity and what this means to the thousands of people queuing up for a meal in sub-zero temperatures.”

Louise Collins, from JJ Carpentry Services, wants to offer a free supply and fit service to other charities in the future, using donated items and units, not just limited to kitchens. If anyone knows a charity who would benefit, or materials which could be used for a charity project, contact Louise at JJ Carpentry Services on [email protected]

1 . team photo.jpg The JJ Carpentry Services team with Bez and Trudy from Warming Up The Homeless Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . two hobs.jpg The current cooking facilities Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . new sink and shelves.jpg Several disc cutters were required to fit the new sink to the stainless steel worktop Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . new kitchen unit.jpg The new unit in the main kitchen Photo: Contributed Photo Sales