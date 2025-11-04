Bexhill charity offers free Christmas Day lunch for those in need

The Friends of Lossie Long hold monthly afternoon teas and lunches, as well as the annual Community Christmas Day Lunch, now entering its ninth year. These gatherings bring companionship, laughter, and joy to many of Bexhill’s older residents, helping to combat loneliness and build lasting friendships.

Among the guests, on Sunday November 2, was Cllr Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, who praised the charity’s remarkable contribution to community life.

He said: “It was truly heart-warming to see the energy, warmth, and generosity of our community in full spirit. Events like this show what we can achieve when we come together with kindness and purpose.”

A special thanks was extended to coordinators Tim Mehmet and Alexander Haines, together with their dedicated team of volunteers, whose tireless work made the afternoon such a success.

The event also featured several birthday celebrations, including for Tim himself. Guests joined in cheerful song and shared slices of cake.

Cllr Azad added: “Community-led initiatives such as these truly reflect the best of Bexhill, neighbours supporting one another and creating moments of joy for everyone involved.”

1 . Friends of Lossie Long charity afternoon tea Friends of Lossie Long charity afternoon tea Photo: supplied

