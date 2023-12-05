A campaign set up by a Bexhill community group to provide the town with a Christmas tree in 2024 hit its fundraising target within hours after being launched.

W.Ave Arts Bexhill set up a crowdfunder on Friday (December 1), with a target of £1,000.

Since then it has raised more than £1,100.

On its Facebook page, W.Ave Arts Bexhill said: “In recent days, we’ve all noticed our social media feeds reflecting the challenges our beloved town faces.

Bexhill's 2023 Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square.

“The festive season, usually a beacon of joy and unity, finds itself under the shadow of budget cuts. Yet, amidst these challenges, there’s a silver lining: our mayor and community leaders are working tirelessly to resolve.

“This situation isn’t new; every year, the task of bringing festive cheer becomes a little harder for everyone. So, let’s come together in a spirit of positivity and support. By uniting our efforts, we can create a festive season that reflects the true heart and resilience of our community. It’s time for us to step forward, not just as individuals, but as a collective force for good, to ensure our town remains a place of joy and celebration.

“If each of us in Bexhill contributes just £1, we can secure a joyous Christmas for next year. This simple act of giving can create a significant impact.”

Following its plea, the group said it achieved its £1,000 target in eight hours.

It said: “It’s heartwarming to see how quickly all those £1 and £2 donations added up, a true testament to our community spirit. What’s next on our Christmas wish list? Lights for our magnificent tree? Festive decorations? Let’s keep this momentum going and see how much more joy we can bring to Bexhill’s next festive season.“

The move by the community arts group comes after the town council faced a backlash from the public over its provision of the town’s Christmas tree in Devonshire Square.

Council staff have been subjected to abuse by members of the public since the tree appeared, with many people venting their dismay over its diminutive size, which the town council has said it is trying to rectify.

Bexhill mayor Lynn Brailsford said on the council’s Facebook page: “It is with regret that the council expresses disappointment over aggressive and negative remarks directed at our staff. The council urges the public to refrain from abusive behaviour or threats towards staff, such inappropriate actions will not be tolerated. Council staff are duty bound to follow the instructions of the democratically elected council. They are not the decision makers.

“When the tree was installed, unfortunately 5 foot of the structure was contained within the trough which differed from the anticipated 3 foot. We actively began working with the supplier to rectify this. Following public feedback, we want to assure residents that the council is addressing concerns related to the tree's size and its placement within the trough.”