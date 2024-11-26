Bexhill Church has Christmas Tree Festival

The popular festival ​takes place at the church, in Glassenbury Drive and the theme this year is Christmas Carols and Songs. Entry is free.

It opens on Thursday December 5 when people can view the lit-up and decorated trees from 10am – 4pm.

The trees will also be on display on Friday December 6 and Saturday December 8, at the same time, while the evening of December 6 sees musical entertainment, mulled wine and mince pies from 6pm – 9pm. There will be stalls and refreshments in the church hall on Saturday, from 10am – 4pm.

The last opportunity to view the trees is on Sunday December 8, from 12 – 4pm.

