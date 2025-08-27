Bexhill classic car show breaks through £200,000 charity milestone

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club celebrated a record-breaking 20 year anniversary Classic Car Show.

The annual bank holiday Monday event, organised entirely by local volunteers, once again drew huge crowds, with over 500 cars on display, 65 trade stands, live music, and professional commentary provided by Bexhill Promotions.

A highlight of the day was the thrilling start-up of Robin Read’s Dragster, which left the audience in awe. Families were kept entertained with children’s activities including Uncle Bumble’s shows, colouring competitions, and treasure hunts.

Club Chairperson Chris Speck said: “The Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, which organises the event each year, is run passionate about keeping the town’s historic motoring spirit alive. Bexhill is proudly known as the birthplace of British motor racing, with the very first recorded race taking place along the seafront in 1902.

Bexhill Classic Car Show

“This show was our best one ever. A massive shout out goes to our main sponsor, Trench Line Utilities, along with the many other supporters who made this day possible.

“Thanks to the dedication of volunteers, sponsors, and the local community, the event was not only a celebration of motoring history but also a vital fundraiser. We are hopeful that this year’s show will push total charitable donations past the £200,000 milestone.”

The event won praise from East Sussex County Council Vice Chairman and Bexhill resident Cllr Abul Azad, who said: “This year marks my seventh consecutive visit to this much-loved event, and from my time as Mayor to now as County Councillor, it has always been a true honour to celebrate our town’s rich heritage, deep passion for motoring, and remarkable community spirit.

“The Bexhill 100 is no ordinary car show. It is a cornerstone of our town’s calendar, attracting enthusiasts from across the region and beyond. Each year, the event not only showcases a dazzling array of classic and modified vehicles but also reflects the history, pride, and character of Bexhill itself—the town where British motor racing was born.

Bexhill Classic Car Show

“One of my duties at this year’s show, together with members of the Motoring Club, was to judge the Best Modified Cocategory. With so many extraordinary vehicles, each carrying its own unique story, innovation, and charm, the task was anything but simple. After careful consideration, a deserving winner was chosen, and I was delighted to present the award. It is always a privilege to witness the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship of those who bring these vehicles to life.

“Yet, while the cars are undoubtedly the stars of the show, what makes this event truly special is the community behind it. Year after year, the Bexhill 100 demonstrates how a celebration of motoring can also be a force for good. Through the hard work of its organisers and the generosity of those who attend, the show raises impressive sums for local charities and community organisations.

"Last year alone, four worthy groups benefitted, including the Bexhill Fire Cadets—a cause particularly close to my heart given my role with the East Sussex Fire Authority. To see young people supported in such a way, encouraged in their training and development, is a reminder of the lasting impact this event has beyond the display fields.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Chris Speck and Heidi Speck, as well as every member of the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, whose tireless dedication and passion make this show possible year after year. My gratitude also goes to the volunteers, marshals, and committee members, whose behind-the-scenes efforts ensure that the event runs smoothly and successfully. Their commitment is the driving force that sustains this tradition and keeps it thriving.

Bexhill Classic Car Show

“The Bexhill 100 Motoring Classic Car Show is far more than just a gathering of motoring enthusiasts—it is a celebration of our town, a fundraiser for local causes, and a cherished tradition that unites generations. It reminds us not only of our heritage but also of the power of community when people come together with shared purpose and pride.

“I am proud to have been part of this year’s event and look forward to many more years of supporting and celebrating the Bexhill 100.”