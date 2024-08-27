Bexhill 100 car show 2024 at the Polegrove. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photographyplaceholder image
Bexhill Classic Car show returns for the 20th year

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
The Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom car Show returns to the Polegrove on bank holiday Monday August 25.

It is always a highlight of the year for the club and is held to commemorate Bexhill being named the birthplace of British motor racing.

The show has been going since 2005 and in that time has raised more than £180,000 for local charities and good causes.

Last year’s show featured 500 cars as well as 60-plus trade stands and food vendors.

People will be able to view classic, American, commercial, custom and modified vehicles as well as classic motorcycles and scooters. The event also features entertainment, with music provided by Bexhill Radio and live music. There will also be a dog show and other events.

Here are 40 pictures from last yea’s event taken by Jeff Penfold to give you a flavour of the event.

