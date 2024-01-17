BREAKING

Bexhill cliff cordoned off following cliff falls

Part of a cliff has been cordoned off following a series of cliff falls in the Galley Hill area of Bexhill.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
The Coastguard in Hastings said its team noticed recent cliff falls over Christmas.

On its Facebook page on Boxing Day, HM Coastguard – Hastings said: “Whilst out earlier today, the team noticed some recent cliff falls to the east of Galley Hill.

“Upon further investigation, it appeared that some areas of the cliff look relatively unstable, and so we would remind people to take care if you are out and about walking near the cliffs.”

Since then red and white tape has been placed to cordon off the area in the last few days.

