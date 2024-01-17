Part of a cliff has been cordoned off following a series of cliff falls in the Galley Hill area of Bexhill.

The Coastguard in Hastings said its team noticed recent cliff falls over Christmas.

On its Facebook page on Boxing Day, HM Coastguard – Hastings said: “Whilst out earlier today, the team noticed some recent cliff falls to the east of Galley Hill.

“Upon further investigation, it appeared that some areas of the cliff look relatively unstable, and so we would remind people to take care if you are out and about walking near the cliffs.”