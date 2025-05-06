Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent clothing shop in Bexhill has opened under new ownership.

Formerly known as Bunny and Belle, the boutique, based at 4 St Leonards Road is now trading as Sage Bay & Co.

Michelle Narinsakchai, who officially took over the business earlier this year, celebrated the shop’s opening day on Friday (May 2).

She said: “I’ve always admired the warmth and unique style this shop brings to Bexhill. When the opportunity arose to take it on, I wanted to build on everything customers already love while bringing in fresh collections and inspiration.”

Michelle Narinsakchai, Helen Zillwood, Trudi Sealy and Beverley Orford

She said the shop has been a staple of the local shopping scene for years, known for its carefully curated range of women’s fashion, gifts, and accessories.

Michelle said she is committed to maintaining the friendly, personalised customer service and unique selection that have made the shop a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Under her ownership, she said Sage Bay & Co plans to gradually introduce sustainable fashion lines and locally-sourced products, alongside a growing online presence through www.sagebay.co.uk.

Cllr Abul Azad, vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council, who formally opened Sage Bay & Co, said: “I’m always proud to support local businesses, especially those that bring vibrancy, opportunity, and fresh energy to our town centres.

The shop opened under new ownership on Friday, May 2

“Sage Bay & Co is a beautifully presented boutique that brings a stylish, elegant touch to our high street. With its eye-catching shopfront, warm atmosphere, and carefully curated fashion collection, it's already turning heads and capturing the attention of our community.

“Local businesses like this are the heartbeat of Bexhill. They create jobs, add character to our town, and keep our local economy thriving. It’s always uplifting to witness the entrepreneurial spirit flourishing right here in our own neighbourhood.”

Michelle added: “The local support has been incredible, and I’m so excited to continue this journey with our customers. I hope Sage Bay & Co becomes a destination people are proud of.”

Sage Bay & Co is open Monday to Saturday, 9:30am to 5pm, with new arrivals in-store weekly.