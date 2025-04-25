The club organised an Easter bonnet display, as well as an Easter egg hunt.

Chris Speck, chairman of the club, said: “A very chilly Easter bonnet display kicked of our 2025 seafront displays throughout. There was a good turnout of cars, with many adorned in Easter decorative displays.

“This year we had one of our younger members Ruby Hollebon come up with the idea of an Easter egg hunt. She organised and designed the quiz sheets and made some sweet prizes to hand out to the children who completed the quiz.

“Ruby was kept busy throughout the day and the club thanks her for all the effort she went to.

“Due to the cold weather some cars left early before we could hand out the prize for best display. But we handed the best Easter bonnet to Martin Eames for his bunny head dress.

“A big thank you to Stella and everyone at the old bathing station and we look forward to seeing you all in May, hopefully a bit warmer.”

The club’s next seafront display is on Sunday, May 25 and its big classic car event will be held at The Polegrove on August 25.

1 . Bexhill 100 Motoring Cub's Easter Bonnet display on Easter Sunday 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography) Bexhill 100 Motoring Cub's Easter Bonnet display on Easter Sunday 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography) Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)

2 . Bexhill 100 Motoring Cub's Easter Bonnet display on Easter Sunday 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography) Bexhill 100 Motoring Cub's Easter Bonnet display on Easter Sunday 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography) Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)

3 . Bexhill 100 Motoring Cub's Easter Bonnet display on Easter Sunday 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography) Bexhill 100 Motoring Cub's Easter Bonnet display on Easter Sunday 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography) Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)