Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A club which aims to combat loneliness among older people is battling to raise £28,000 towards repairs to its premises.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill Senior Citizens Club, based in Eversley Road, has been running for more than 60 years and has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise money.

It is trying to get the cladding of the old Victorian hotel building the club meets in restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is open to over 55s and organises day trips for members, as well as sessions in creative writing, knitting, dance and arts and crafts.

Bexhill Senior Citizens Club at the De la Warr

Christine Nee, the club’s secretary, said: “Our club is housed in an old Victorian hotel over many floors and we have a problem with dampness in the south and west facing walls.

“A complete survey of the building in 2021 designated the wall damp as priority A. We have to date had interim work carried out, with render removal and damp proof painting.

“We now need to attend to these walls one again and are looking to raise £28,000 towards the cost of cladding the south and west walls. As well as submitting applications to grant funding organisations we have embarked on a crowdfunding exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crowdfunding for £10,000 is one part of the fundraising campaign. We have pledges of £10,000 already and are awaiting results from other grant applications towards the £28,000 total cost.

Bexhill Senior Citizens Club

“The Bexhill Senior Citizens’ Club is a volunteer-run registered charity. The building was bequeathed to the club in 1961 by an association known as The Friends of the Elderly and was registered as a charity in 1962.

“The purpose of the club was to specifically provide the elderly residents of Bexhill and its surrounding areas with a venue where they could meet and make friends and participate in activities that would bring about both enjoyment and interaction. Its goal was and still is to this day, to encourage our elderly community to remain active both physically and mentally for as long as they feel able to do so.

“Today, after the terrible Covid pandemic and the resultant lockdowns, there are so many senior citizens suffering loneliness and isolation, often sometimes resulting in mental stress and illness. The continuing aim is to provide a warm, safe and comfortable space for these valuable members of our community to get together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as being open six days a week for activities, we offer day trips and end-of-year short holidays. To ensure there is no barrier to membership our fees are kept to an absolute minimum and, apart from the cleaner, there are no paid employees.”

The fundraising page can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cladding-installation-to-weather-facing-walls-1.