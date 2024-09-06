Bexhill College student Caden Crouch participates in the September London and Milan Fashion Week

Bexhill College student Caden Crouch completed work experience at London Fashion Week back in 2023 on the 17th and 18th of February. Following this, Caden was invited back to the London and Milan Fashion Week that took place that same year in September.

Caden’s involvement in the London fashion show spanned over eight events, working behind the scenes on production and dressed models. During his time, Caden continued networking and engaging with hundreds of people, resulting in Caden appearing as a guest at various shows.

Reflecting on the overall experience, Caden said: “This has propelled my confidence, future ambitions, and professionalism within the industry. It’s been inspiring and I can’t wait for more opportunities.”

A whole year later, in 2024, Caden is continuing to make a name for himself as he will once again be taking part in this year’s London Fashion week in September where he will be co-producing three events. Throughout the summer break, Caden has been dedicating his time scouting for models and talent to be featured in the events he is organizing. Not only is Caden putting together his own events now but he has also been invited to plenty by other big-name brands, helping him build strong connections that will enhance his career in the fashion world going forward.

Bexhill College Student Caden Crouch

A representative said: '"Caden’s recent achievements speak volumes of his willingness to build strong connections and relationships in order to grasp a host of opportunities, regardless of his age or level of experience. We would like to praise Caden’s commitment and dedication to progressing within the fashion industry and acknowledge the future pathways and opportunities he has created for himself, all whilst studying as a full-time student at Bexhill College! Congratulations Caden!".