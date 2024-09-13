Bexhill Community Bus transports its two millionth passenger

The Bexhill Town Bus has been providing a service to the residents of Bexhill since 1980. It is a service that runs for six days a week, and is managed entirely by volunteers.

The bright yellow bus is a familiar sight around town. It accesses areas not covered by Stagecoach buses and plays a vital role in helping those without transport get to town centre shops and attend medical appointments and social events.

It was awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Services in 2011 and the Bexhill Town Crest in 2020. The Town Bus costs just £1.20 per journey, or 50p for children and people who have a concessionary travel pass can ride for free from 9.30am.

The service runs everyday throughout the year apart from on bank holidays and the afternoons of Christmas and New Year's Eve.

In the year 2000 Vi of Little Common became its one millionth passenger and was congratulated by Ian Harris who was the CEO at the time.

Since then the service has seen nine replacement buses, with the ninth bus being just a month old. The company are delighted to have this new bus supported by Bexhill based company Hastings Direct, which they say helps to add stability to the service going forward.

On the September 11 the two millionth passenger was lifted on by his mum to use this friendly and reliable service.

Jennifer Foster of Little Common and her 11 month old son Tiger joined Carol Marchant the conductor and Adrian Smale the driver, to make her journey to Bexhill town centre. Little Tiger was overwhelmed with all the excitement and celebrating. Jennifer said the service is ideal for her, as she can drop off her daughter at school and get the bus straight in to town.

Former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langlands said: “This is a friendly service for everyone and travels four circular routes around the town going to places where there is no national bus service. It can be hailed anywhere out of town, and has the capacity to take a wheelchair or buggy.”

For more information on the service visit www.bexhillcommunitybus.co.uk. The service is always looking for volunteers. If you are looking to do something that will benefit the community and give you the opportunity to meet other people in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere get in touch.

Have you read? Bexhill Car Show in 40 pictures

Have you read? Scarecrow competition brings smile to Bexhill

1 . Bexhill Town Bus Bexhill Town Bus Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill Town Bus Jennifer Foster and 11 month old son Tiger on the bus Photo: supplied

3 . Bexhill Town Bus One millionth passenger Vi receiving a bouquet of flowers in 2000 after becoming the one millionth passenger Photo: supplied

4 . Bexhill Town Bus Bexhill Town Bus Photo: supplied