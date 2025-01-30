Frankie Porter, aged 20 months, was diagnosed recently with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer that typically affects children and teenagers.

It usually affects muscles in the arms, legs, head and neck, and abdomen.

Frankie’s mum, Gabriela Siry, said: “In November last year we noticed a small lump on the side of his jaw, which we initially suspected to be swelling from teething.

“However the lump continued to grow and we just knew something wasn’t right. Initially we were told that it could be swollen lymph nodes from a cold and he was sent home with antibiotics.

“We knew from the start it was something more than that. When the antibiotics did nothing and the lump continued to grow, Frankie had an X-ray and various blood tests done, which only led to more confusion and uncertainty.”

Frankie was then referred to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, a children’s cancer specialist centre, and underwent MRI scans, biopsies, and PET CT scans.

His cancer diagnosis was confirmed just before Christmas.

His mum said: “We were told he is going to need really aggressive chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

“He has since undergone a few procedures such as a bone marrow biopsy and an operation to insert a central line. Throughout this all he’s had to go a long time without being able to eat or drink, which was heart-breaking and difficult for us, as he is too young to understand why he had to be hungry and in pain.

“He has now completed the first cycle of his chemotherapy and has lost his appetite and hair as a result.”

A Gofundme page has been set up in aid of Frankie and his family to help raise money towards things like travel costs to hospital for further treatment. Almost £8,000 has been raised so far.

Gabriela added: “As parents we have decided to shave our own hair in solidarity and to make him feel like he’s never alone throughout this. We have also been joined by many family members and friends, and people such as Mikael Adam, from Adam Traditional Barber, who also shaved his own hair to raise awareness and help raise funds to support our family.

“We are so incredibly touched by all the support we have received. There have also been fundraising events organised by communities and businesses, which have helped us massively. The way the community has come together and rallied together for Frankie has touched our hearts in a profound way.

“Frankie has remained a positive and happy little boy. He smiles every day and always finds the strength to play and get into mischief. He truly is our light through all of this.

“He has a long road ahead of him. But we know he is a fighter and that he will get through this.”

Mikael said: “I have known Frankie's family for a few years as his father was one of my regular customers at the barber shop. Recently, they brought Frankie for a hair cut, and that's how I found out about his diagnosis. Having a little boy myself, I was very moved by Frankie's story and that made me donate and support the family by spreading their story across social media.”

The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/masqs5-help-support-frankie-and-his-family.

