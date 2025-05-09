Bexhill Continental Street Market returns this month

It takes place in Devonshire Road from 9.00am to 5pm. The road will be closed to traffic from 6am to 7pm on both days.

The market is organised by Bexhill Lions Club. There will be many stalls for people to enjoy, including regular French traders offering a wide range of food products to tempt the taste buds as well as clothes and wine.

Local traders and crafts people will have stalls of; hand crafted gifts, antique/retro style home furnishings, jewellery, gifts, a wide range of plants as well as many other unique offerings.

Event organiser Brian Comber said. “We are delighted to announce that we have some new traders joining our market, offering really exciting products including; garden ornaments, 3D printed miniatures, sweet treats and artisan gin.

"We look forward to welcoming all our visitors and traders to the market, especially those who will be there for the first time."

To assist with the setting up of the market, residents are asked to ensure that all vehicles be moved from Devonshire Road by 6am on both days.

Bexhill Lions will have a tombola stall with some great prizes. So do drop by and have a go and a chat about how they help the Bexhill community.

The market is supported by Bexhill Town Council.

For market related questions please contact Lion Brian on 07377 259 153 or [email protected]

For more information on Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk their Facebook page or call the Club Secretary on 0345 833 9591.

