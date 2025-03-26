A Bexhill councillor is calling for urgent repair work to be done on a road in town – four years after he first highlighted the problem.

Cllr Andrew Crotty, town councillor for Bexhill Central Ward, said three holes had now appeared in Buckhurst Road at the top of the street, just before the junction of Upper Sea Road.

He added water is still appearing in the road, despite repair work being carried out last year.

Cllr Crotty said a ‘sink trench’ was now appearing in the road.

The well known three dips in the road at the top of Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, just before the junction of Upper Sea Road. Councillor Andrew Crotty is pictured.

In April 2021 Cllr Crotty decided to lie down in a pothole in Buckhurst Road to show highways bosses how big it was after being told by East Sussex Highways it did not meet criteria for repair.

He said the hole was big enough for two people to lie in, branding it ‘an absolute joke’ and said cars were ‘swerving’ to avoid the hole.

However the county council later apologised, saying he had been ‘incorrectly advised’.

The authority said at the time that investigations would take place to establish the cause of the damage to the road surface and to determine what repairs needed doing.

But four years on Cllr Crotty said the problems in the road still persist.

He said: “I was here four years ago sitting in the same hole that they basically closed half the road off before, I think last year, to fix this problem where the water's coming from.

“There's still water coming from that hole. Instead of just having one hole, there’s three holes now. And it's not a sink hole, it's more of a sink trench.

“I had dealt with a resident down the bottom of Buckhurst Road because her property was having massive cracks in it from the lorries going across it. Now that's been fixed, we need this top bit to be either redone properly or resurfaced.

“Even now with the new road format, it's sinking again. It needs to have some urgent work done to it and very, very soon. There's a high pressure gas main that's underneath this, so it's very delicate, but with all the traffic going through, how bad is it going to affect the gas main?

“They can't just keep on looking at it, putting a bit of tarmac down and then leave it again and I'll be back here in another four years.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Buckhurst Road is inspected by the local Highway Steward on a monthly basis and at this time the area does not meet our intervention levels, which are published on our website.

“With more than 2,000 miles of highways to monitor and maintain repairs are prioritised based on a number of factors including the depth, size and location of the pothole or defect, with those not reaching our published intervention levels continuing to be monitored.

“To repair every pothole on the network regardless of whether it meets our intervention levels would cost significantly more than the funding we have available and place an even greater burden on council taxpayers.”