A Bexhill resident has called for action to be taken to make a ‘dangerous and hazardous’ pedestrian crossing safer following a collision.

Michael Burr, of Sea Road, said he had seen ‘so many’ people involved in collisions with vehicles on the zebra crossing in the street.

He said the latest incident happened on January 26 at around 8pm when a pedestrian was in collision with a car.

Mr Burr said: “I have lived in a flat near this hazardous crossing for 20 years. I have seen so many incidents on this deadly crossing. The casualty number is now in double figures. The high number of 'near misses' on this terrible crossing is weekly. Why isn’t the council doing something about this?

Zebra crossing in Sea Road, Bexhill.

“In March 2022 Sea Road residents were posted an East Sussex Highways leaflet all about how they were going to move the dangerous crossing to a safer place. Nothing happened.

“The faint, worn away image that's left of this unmaintained crossing on the ground is because they haven't repainted it for six years.

The only reason why they bothered painting it six years ago is because yet another person got injured. Due to this I phoned and emailed many times to get them to put some paint on it. in the end they relented.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Sea Road, Bexhill, shortly before 8pm on January 26. A patient was treated by the ambulance service.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “It is proposed to reposition the existing Sea Road zebra crossing as part of work to improve pedestrian facilities in Bexhill town centre.

“The new crossing will be located further south, halfway between Endwell Road and Jameson Road. It will be widened with dropped kerbs and tactile paving on the eastern footpath to assist pedestrians. New lights and road markings will alert motorists to the crossing.