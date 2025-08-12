Demolition of an old shower block at Sidley Recreation Ground started on Monday (August 11) to make way for the new facility.

Heart of Sidley, which is behind the plans to build the hub, declared Monday a ‘momentous day’.

It said: “The old shower block at Sidley Recreation Ground is officially no more.

“This is an exciting and significant step in our journey to create an incredible new community hub.

“We couldn't have done it without the amazing support of our community. Thank you to everyone who has been with us on this incredible journey. We are so excited about our future at the heart of the community.”

This week’s demolition works come after Heart of Sidley’s fundraising campaign set up to get the community hub off the ground exceeded its initial target in November 2024.

More than £11,000 was raised through its ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign, in a bid to raise £10,000 towards furbishing the new hub.

Proposals to build the facility in Sidley in Bexhill were unanimously approved by Rother District Council’s planners in July last year.

The application involves demolishing the football pavilion at the recreation ground in Canada Way and replacing it with a new multi-purpose community building.

The new community hub, proposed by the Heart of Sidley Partnership, will incorporate replacement changing facilities for use by sports clubs, as well as a coffee shop and multi-purpose function space.

It will also provide spaces for meetings, workshops and classes supporting a cultural arts programme linked with the De La Warr Pavilion. It will be available to the site’s other community facilities, including the BMX Bike track, skatepark, bowls club and children’s playground.

A statement on The Heart of Sidley Crowdfunder page said: “After a 10-year journey to improving our Sidley community, and extensive consultation with the community, we are thrilled that we have now successfully passed planning to create a fully accessible, inclusive and vibrant community hub in the heart of Sidley.

“The hub will be a multipurpose facility providing a range of sporting, recreational and cultural activities. We will be redeveloping and upgrading the existing facilities at Sidley Recreation Ground, which are no longer fit for purpose.”

People can still make donations to the fundraising campaign at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/buy-a-brick-for-our-heart-of-sidley-hub.

1 . IMG_0682.jpeg Demolition of the old shower block at Sidley Recreation Ground started this week to make way for the new community hub. Picture: Jeff Penfold Photo: Jeff Penfold

