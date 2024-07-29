Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A duck died after it was shot at by ‘youths using a catapult’ in Bexhill.

Rother Police and a local wildlife rescue group are appealing for information following the incident.

Wildlife Matters Rescue said there were reports of ducks and swans being shot at by youths using catapults in Egerton Park on July 10.

One duck was injured and the wildlife rescue group arranged for the injured duck to be collected from a member of the public who found it.

The duck had to be put to sleep after suffering severe spinal injuries. Picture: Wildlife Matters Rescue

However, the duck had to be put to sleep due to suffering severe spinal injuries, Wildlife Matters Rescue said.

Jill Lethbridge, Wildlife Matters Rescue spokesperson, said: “We were contacted by a member of the public following reports that two youths were launching objects at ducks and swans, and that one duck had been injured.

“We responded very quickly as we have a reciprocal arrangement with the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, who had been contacted by the police, and after initially being unable to find the duck we then learnt that the duck had been taken home by a lady who had jumped into the lake to rescue it.

“We transferred the duck to WRAS, but unfortunately it had to be put to sleep as it had suffered severe spinal injuries. The lady was absolutely devastated, and is determined to lobby Rother District Council to install CCTV at the park.

“We understand from comments on our Facebook site that there have been a number of incidents involving ball bearing attacks locally.”

Ray Puttock, from Wildlife Matters Rescue, which was set up last November, said he is considering offering a reward for information about the attack.

Following the incident on July 10, Rother Police posted an appeal for information.

A spokesperson said: “We received reports of two youths using catapults to launch objects at ducks and swans in Egerton Park, Bexhill.

“Unfortunately, one duck was injured in an incident. We promptly contacted the wildlife rescue centre and arranged for the injured duck to be collected from the concerned member of public who found it.