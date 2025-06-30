Bexhill emergency road closure due to 'void in the carriageway'
There has been an emergency closure of a Bexhill road due to 'void in the carriageway'.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Monday, June 30): "St Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed due to void in the carriageway.
"Further updates will be provided in due course.
"Thank you for your patience."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.