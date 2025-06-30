Bexhill emergency road closure due to 'void in the carriageway'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
There has been an emergency closure of a Bexhill road due to 'void in the carriageway'.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Monday, June 30): "St Leonards Road, Bexhill, is currently closed due to void in the carriageway.

"Further updates will be provided in due course.

"Thank you for your patience."

