Bexhill estate agents’ Easter raffle raises £1,000 for animal charity

Abbott & Abbott, in Devonshire Road, has been selling tickets with the winner set to bag a host of chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies.

The agency has already raised £1,000 for the charity, which provides permanent refuge for abused, abandoned and unwanted animals.

A spokesperson for Abbott & Abbott said: “Local support has been tremendous and £1,000 has been raised. This figure may well rise a little further as we are still selling tickets!

“The draw is to take place tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, April 14) and the winners will then be contacted and invited to come along to receive their prize at our office in Devonshire Road on Saturday, April 16.

“All proceeds will go to Barby’s Animal Sanctuary, and we are hoping Barby will be able to attend the presentation in person.

“Abbott & Abbott are a long-established firm in Bexhill – since 1937 – and we are proud to support and sponsor several worthy causes in our local area.”

