Bexhill ex-Marine raises £2,097 for children’s hospice by doing 24 workouts in 24 hours

Darren Clark, a former Marine from Bexhill, spent the August bank holiday completing an extraordinary challenge – 24 workouts in 24 hours, all while wearing 10kg body armour. Darren raised £2,097 for Chestnut Tree House, which cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

When Darren left the Royal Marines last year after 11 years of service, he launched a fitness company called Spearhead Fitness. His bootcamp now boasts 100 members, many of whom joined in with Darren’s 24-hour workout on Bexhill seafront.

“When I left the Marines, I felt like I lacked the physical challenge that I was used to whilst serving,” says Darren. “One of my main goals when I left was to do an annual fundraiser for charity. Last year I did a 24-hour continuous run carrying 20kg in military kit, covering 100km and raising money for mental health charities.

“I have two children of my own and my mum works in a special needs school, so a children’s hospice is an amazing charity to support.”

The workouts ranged from weighted runs in military kit and swims to Bootcamp-style circuits and interval circuits.