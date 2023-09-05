BREAKING
Bexhill ex-Marine raises £2,097 for children’s hospice by doing 24 workouts in 24 hours

Darren Clark, of local fitness company Spearhead Fitness, completed the epic challenge on Bexhill seafront
By Jenny Mark-BellContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
Darren Clark, a former Marine from Bexhill, spent the August bank holiday completing an extraordinary challenge – 24 workouts in 24 hours, all while wearing 10kg body armour. Darren raised £2,097 for Chestnut Tree House, which cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

When Darren left the Royal Marines last year after 11 years of service, he launched a fitness company called Spearhead Fitness. His bootcamp now boasts 100 members, many of whom joined in with Darren’s 24-hour workout on Bexhill seafront.

“When I left the Marines, I felt like I lacked the physical challenge that I was used to whilst serving,” says Darren. “One of my main goals when I left was to do an annual fundraiser for charity. Last year I did a 24-hour continuous run carrying 20kg in military kit, covering 100km and raising money for mental health charities.

Darren Clark completed 24 workouts in 24 hours on Bexhill seafront

“I have two children of my own and my mum works in a special needs school, so a children’s hospice is an amazing charity to support.”

The workouts ranged from weighted runs in military kit and swims to Bootcamp-style circuits and interval circuits.

“The challenge was exactly what I expected it to be,” says Darren. “It mentally and physically put me through my paces, but the fatigue was worth it if it meant I could keep the donations coming in. I had the pleasure of doing my first workout with Violet, who benefits from care at Chestnut Tree House, and that was all the motivation I needed to push myself through the 24 hours!”

If you want to support Darren's fundraising, visit his JustGiving page

