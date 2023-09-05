Bexhill ex-Marine raises £2,097 for children’s hospice by doing 24 workouts in 24 hours
Darren Clark, a former Marine from Bexhill, spent the August bank holiday completing an extraordinary challenge – 24 workouts in 24 hours, all while wearing 10kg body armour. Darren raised £2,097 for Chestnut Tree House, which cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.
When Darren left the Royal Marines last year after 11 years of service, he launched a fitness company called Spearhead Fitness. His bootcamp now boasts 100 members, many of whom joined in with Darren’s 24-hour workout on Bexhill seafront.
“When I left the Marines, I felt like I lacked the physical challenge that I was used to whilst serving,” says Darren. “One of my main goals when I left was to do an annual fundraiser for charity. Last year I did a 24-hour continuous run carrying 20kg in military kit, covering 100km and raising money for mental health charities.
“I have two children of my own and my mum works in a special needs school, so a children’s hospice is an amazing charity to support.”
The workouts ranged from weighted runs in military kit and swims to Bootcamp-style circuits and interval circuits.
“The challenge was exactly what I expected it to be,” says Darren. “It mentally and physically put me through my paces, but the fatigue was worth it if it meant I could keep the donations coming in. I had the pleasure of doing my first workout with Violet, who benefits from care at Chestnut Tree House, and that was all the motivation I needed to push myself through the 24 hours!”