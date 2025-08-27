A Bexhill man says his family faces visa fees of almost £22,000 or risk being torn apart.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Willard, who is engaged to his Ukrainian fiancée, Daryna, said his family's future is now 'uncertain' and has raised his concerns with Bexhill MP, Dr Kieran Mullan.

He said Daryna and her son Oleksii fled war-torn Ukraine in 2022 when the Russia-Ukraine War broke out.

She came to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Willard, Daryna and their children

But Gary said the Home Office has told him the Ukraine visa schemes 'remain temporary' with no route to settlement in the UK.

He said he believes there are many families like his in the country facing an 'urgent and growing problem'.

Gary said: “I am a British citizen, born and raised in Bexhill. I live with my Ukrainian fiancée, Daryna, her nine-year-old son Oleksii (known as Alex), and our baby daughter Emilia, who was born here in 2024 and is a British citizen.

“Daryna and Alex arrived in 2022 under the Homes for Ukraine scheme after fleeing the war. Since then, we have built a safe, stable, and happy life here. Daryna works night shifts as a healthcare assistant, caring for vulnerable people while helping to raise our two children. I work full-time, and together we contribute to our community and pay our taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Alex first arrived at age six, he spoke no English. Within six months, he was fluent. Now, he struggles to speak Ukrainian and cannot read nor write it at all.

“His education, friendships, and entire identity are firmly rooted here in the UK. Relocating to Ukraine would severely damage his development and education.

“We met while Daryna was still living with her host family under the scheme. Over time, they have become part of our family. Alex sees them as his British grandparents, and Daryna calls them her British mum and dad. These are deep, lasting bonds, not temporary connections. This is our home.

“Despite this, our future is uncertain. Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, Daryna and Alex can stay until November 2026, with the possibility of an 18-month extension under the Ukraine Permission Extension (UPE) route. However, none of this time counts towards Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), and there is no pathway to permanent settlement under the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only way for us to remain together long-term would be for Daryna to apply for a spouse visa and Alex for a dependent child visa. These visas cost around £7,800 upfront, including the Immigration Health Surcharge, and are valid for two-and-a-half years. We would need to renew them once before being eligible for ILR, which currently costs £3,029 per person.

“At today’s rates, the full process over the five-year route would cost our family approximately £16,200. But visa fees rise almost every year, typically by five to 10 per cent. Over five to six years, this means the real cost is closer to £21,700, and that’s before factoring in unavoidable extras like biometric appointments, English tests, or legal support.

“Our daughter Emilia is British. Forcing her to leave the country of her birth, or separating her from her mother and brother, would violate her right to a family life and cause lasting harm. Yet without a change in policy, that is the choice we may face.”

Gary said the Home Office wrote back to Dr Mullan.

In the letter seen by the Observer, the Home Office said: “The Government has been clear from the outset that these schemes are temporary and do not provide a direct route to settlement. They reflect a generous and meaningful commitment to support those displaced by the conflict, while also respecting the Ukrainian government’s strong desire for its citizens to return and contribute to the country’s future recovery.

“Similarly, time spent in the UK with permission granted under the Ukraine Schemes cannot be relied upon towards the continuous qualifying period for the purposes of a Long Residence application.”