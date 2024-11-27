Concerns have been raised over plans to bring in parking charges at a recreation ground in Bexhill.

Rother District Council (RDC) is proposing to introduce the fees at the car park by Little Common Recreation Ground in Green Lane.

However, Cllr Connor Winter, Independent councillor for Bexhill St Marks at RDC, fears the proposals could ‘significantly’ affect the sports clubs that use the ground, as well as cause ‘unnecessary hardships’ for residents.

He said: “RDC is proposing to introduce car parking charges at the Little Common Recreation Ground Car Park, with the goal of generating an estimated revenue of £14,000 per year.

“This proposal is part of a wider plan to implement similar charges at car parks in Sidley, Northiam, and Sedlescombe, driven by the council’s budget constraints.

“Cllr Jimmy Stanger, Independent councillor for St Marks Ward, and I met at the car park to discuss these proposals in detail. Both of us are committed to strongly representing our concerns to senior management and councillors within RDC.

“We are working to ensure that any final decisions, following the consultation period, include possible amendments, concessions, and changes to address the issues raised.

“These proposals could significantly affect the sports clubs based at Little Common Recreation Ground, which are already facing increased pressures due to grounds maintenance requirements imposed by RDC.”

He said the plans will impact residents living in Peartree Lane.

Cllr Winter said: “Several residents whose homes back onto the car park rely on it as their only form of parking. Introducing charges could create unnecessary hardships for these residents.

“The removal of free parking could also have a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors to the recreation ground. Many use the area for leisure, exercise, and community activities, and imposing charges may discourage these positive behaviours.

“It seems contradictory for RDC to champion healthy living while simultaneously introducing a financial barrier to these activities.

“If and when this proposal is presented to Full Council, I will be speaking on behalf of residents and urging for a solution that better balances the needs of our community with the council’s budgetary constraints.”

A spokesperson for RDC said: “Rother District Council, like councils across the country, is facing significant pressures as costs and demand increases and funding from Central Government reduces.

“We have some difficult choices to make as we continue to take steps to address the financial shortfall the council is facing.

“To raise more income to help fill our funding gap, we are currently consulting on proposals to add charges to our car parks where there is currently not a charge. However, no decisions will be made before the responses to the consultation have been received and we encourage people to have their say on the proposals by completing the consultation survey - https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/budget2025/.

“A decision on the proposals will be made by full council when it sets the budget in February 2025.”