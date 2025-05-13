The event, which was first held last June, will run from May 23 to May 26.

Last year crowds of people flocked to the Bexhill FreeWheelin FEASTival, held at the gardens beside the De La Warr Pavilion from June 21 to June 23.

This year’s event will see a street market on the promenade alongside the pavilion gardens, as well as pop-up street foods, an alfresco dining area, children's entertainment and fairground rides, plus a live music stage, all set against the backdrop of the De La Warr Pavilion.

Bexhill FEASTival is a free to enter event, but the separate Bexhill Live Stand-up comedy evening does require a ticket to be bought in advance, organisers said.

The stand-up comedy evening is suitable for over-18s only and will be at the event marquee on Friday, May 23 from 8pm to 10pm.

Live music will be performed on the main stage outside.

The event will run from noon to 7pm on Friday, May 23; 9am to 7pm on Saturday, May 24; 10am to 5pm on Sunday, May 25 and 10am to 5pm on Monday, May 26.

Organisers said that opening times may vary slightly up to and during the event.

More information can be found at www.zoomevents.co.uk/events/bexhill-summer-feastival.

