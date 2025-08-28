Bexhill firefighters take part in charity challenge

Bexhill firefighters took part in a gruelling charity challenge in memory of of firefighters Donnie Logan and Martyn Sadler, who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

The challenge was launched at Bexhill Fire Station on Tuesday August 26 and saw six firefighters will running four miles every four hours for 48 hours, totalling an incredible 48 miles each.

The launch was attended by Cllr Abul Azad, Vice-Chair of East Sussex County Council and member of the East Sussex Fire Authority, who expressed his full support.

All funds raised will go directly to the Firefighters’ Charity, which provides vital physical, mental health, and welfare support to firefighters, former firefighters, and their families.

Residents gathered outside Bexhill Fire Station to cheer on the crew as they set off for their first run at 8pm. Members of the public were also invited to join the runs, wearing red in solidarity, while others lined the streets to wave, clap, and show encouragement as the firefighters passed by.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr Azad said: “As Vice-Chair of East Sussex County Council, I am immensely proud to stand with our firefighters as they take on this extraordinary challenge. This is not only a demonstration of endurance but also a powerful act of remembrance for colleagues Donnie Logan and Martyn Sadler, whose lives were tragically lost in the line of duty.

"Bexhill came together as a community – to show support, to honour sacrifice, and to celebrate the courage of those who risk their lives every day to protect ours. I pay tribute to our crews for their dedication and thank everyone who has turned out to support and donate. It is through this collective spirit that we build stronger, safer communities.”

The Firefighters’ Charity has supported thousands of serving and retired members of the Fire and Rescue Service, providing rehabilitation, mental health services, and financial assistance to those in need. Events such as this ensure that this vital lifeline can continue.

Donations to support the Bexhill Firefighters can be made at: www.justgiving.com/.../bexhill-firefighters.