Bexhill gardens open in support of local charity

The event featured three charming private gardens located on Cranston Avenue, Cranston Rise, and Winston Drive, each opened generously by their owners for the public to explore. Guests later gathered at St Augustine’s Church Hall for a traditional cream tea, creating a relaxed and friendly atmosphere for all who attended.

Cllr Abul Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and guest at the event, praised the charity’s community impact:

He said: “Homecall embodies the spirit of Bexhill – caring, inclusive, and deeply rooted in service. It was a privilege to be part of today’s event and witness firsthand how the team uplifts the lives of visually impaired people through friendship and practical support.”

Founded in 1985, Homecall provides free, volunteer-led home visiting services to blind and partially sighted individuals across Bexhill and surrounding areas. Volunteers help with everyday tasks such as reading correspondence, attending appointments, and offering regular companionship to those who may otherwise feel isolated.

Claire Prime, Scheme Manager at Homecall, expressed her gratitude following the event:

“We are truly humbled by the incredible support from everyone who contributed to today’s event — from those who generously opened their gardens to those who joined us for tea or made a donation. These community gatherings not only help raise vital funds, but also highlight the importance of ensuring that visually impaired people feel included, supported, and valued at the heart of our community.”

All proceeds from the event will directly support Homecall’s work, ensuring that more residents living with visual impairment can receive friendly support and regular visits.

