A mother believes her nine-year-old daughter became seriously ill as a result of swimming in the sea in Bexhill.

Sophie Bevis, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, said her daughter Skye Dowler started complaining of ‘severe stomach cramps’ the day after she went to Bexhill beach.

She then became ‘extremely unwell’ and had to go to the doctor.

Skye’s mum said the GP told her Skye had campylobacter, a bacteria, and added that it was ‘more than likely’ that the schoolgirl picked it up from the sea.

Campylobacter can be found in sewage and wastewater and is a bacterial pathogen that can cause gastroenteritis.

People can also get campylobacter infections by eating raw or undercooked poultry, other contaminated foods, drinking untreated water, and touching animals that carry it.

Sophie said: “Skye and I went to Bexhill beach on August 12 at 9am with a friend.

“On Tuesday afternoon she started complaining of severe stomach cramps. She was extremely unwell from Tuesday to Saturday. We went to the doctor on the Friday (August 16) as she was still extremely unwell with diarrhoea, the worst case I have ever known.

“Skye’s temperature was also over 40C (104F) for 48 hours.

“We received the test results back on Monday morning (August 19).

“The results said Skye had campylobacter, which is a type of bacteria. Skye didn't eat anything that could have caused this prior to Tuesday, as we eat as a family and no one else in the home has been unwell.

“I did mention to our doctor that Skye went into the sea on the Monday and the doctor confirmed that the campylobacter has more than likely come from the sea. It can be found in sewage and wastewater. This has completely put me off letting my children in the sea.

“A letter has been sent to the local authority from the doctor as they have to be notified.

“I have been sent many other stories since my Facebook post all with the same/similar stories after swimming in the sea. My worry is that a young child will get it or an elderly person or someone with a weakened immune system and they won't be able to fight the bacteria.”

She said the Environment Agency issued a pollution risk alert for the sea in Bexhill on August 9 via the Safer Seas & Rivers Service (SSRS) app and took a screenshot of the alert, which has been seen by the Observer.

However, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said it was not notified about any pollution incidents in the sea at Bexhill on August 9 but added that people should notify the organisation of any pollution incidents by calling 0800 80 70 60.

Rother District Council has been approached for comment.