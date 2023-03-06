Three girls are planning to cycle along Bexhill seafront to raise raise money for cancer patients.

Nora Hilder, six, Isabella Budgen, 10, and her six-year-old sister, Poppy, who call themselves the Pom Pom Girls, will cycle 10 miles along the seafront in aid of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity on Sunday, April 9 from 10am.

Charmaine Hart, Nora’s mother, said: “Sadly, the girls lost their uncle Rob in January 2021, aged 32, after a short battle with a rare form of cancer.

"Rob Budgen (Uncle Pom Pom) became ill in November 2020 and was eventually diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT).

Nora, Isabella, and Poppy with Rob and Sian

“Nora decided on a drive home one evening that she wanted to raise money for The Royal Marsden. Having just learned how to ride her bike without stabilisers, Nora said she wanted to cycle 10 miles. She roped in her Nana and two cousins, Isabella and Poppy to join her.”

A desmoplastic small-round-cell tumour is an aggressive and rare cancer that primarily occurs as masses in the abdomen. Other areas affected may include the lymph nodes, the lining of the abdomen, and liver.

There are few early warning signs that someone has a DSRCT. Patients are often young and healthy as the tumours grow and spread uninhibited within the abdomen.

Charmaine added: “We have set up a Gofundme page and designed a poster, which we will put around Bexhill.

“Cavells Cafe are also giving their customers a chance of winning a Easter Hamper, with all proceeds going to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (to coincide with the bike ride). Raffle tickets can be purchased in Cavells Cafe in Devonshire Road.”

Charmaine said Rob was called Uncle Pom Pom because he had big blonde hair and his niece said it looked like a pom pom.

On the Gofundme page set up by Charmaine, the girls said: “The Royal Marsden took great care of our uncle in his final days and they were also a huge support to our Aunty Sian, who stayed by his side. Please support us and make a difference, every penny helps.”

