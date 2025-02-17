Cody Kurn said her five-year-old daughter Aria Weight was having a ‘lot of accidents’ at school and ‘struggling with her balance’ after she started school last September.

Her teacher raised concerns and urged her to see the doctor.

Cody said: “The doctor did a neurological assessment and wasn't concerned. He told me to book an eye test. Specsavers noticed a swollen optic nerve and referred us to Bexhill Hospital for a more in-depth eye test after school on October 11.

“They saw the same swelling and referred Aria for a CT scan. The CT found a 6cm mass and we were blue-lighted to Kings College Hospital in London that night.”

Aria was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour called a craniopharyngioma that affected her pituitary gland.

A craniopharyngioma is a rare type of brain tumour derived from pituitary gland embryonic tissue that occurs most commonly in children. It can also affect adults.

Cody added: “She had an MRI and by the Monday morning she was in surgery for 10 hours. The tumour was removed and she recovered very well. We were told she would lose all hormone function and would not be able to go through puberty or have children without hormone replacements. She defied the odds and had 100 per cent hormone function after surgery.”

However an MRI last month revealed the tumour has regrown.

Cody said: “Recurrence rates are extremely high and Aria will need MRIs every three months for life. Aria needs a second surgery on March 3, followed by intense proton beam radiotherapy for six weeks in London.

“Aria is the most energetic, kind, loving five-year-old. We have nicknamed her Aria the Brave, as she has been such an inspiration during the worst time of our lives.

“Hearing that your child has a brain tumour is the most surreal experience. It's like the world stopped turning, I could almost feel the walls cave in.

“We have since discovered that the majority of these tumours are not found until the child is already going blind. The fact is that this teacher saved her eyesight, and further brain damage the tumour would have inflicted. We owe her everything.

“The next few months will be incredibly difficult for us as a family, living in London for treatment. My nursing studies have been put on hold with only four weeks left until qualification. I will be unable to work and this is the reason my very good friend decided to start the Gofundme, with the aim of having one less pressure during every parent's worst nightmare.”

The fundraising page, set up by Cody’s friend, Mally Goldsmith-Jordan, has raised more than £1,500 so far. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/arias-family-with-support-after-brain-tumour-diagnosis.

