People gathered outside the New Inn on Friday (November 29) to watch the lights being turned on at 4.30pm.

Entertainment was provided by Uncle Bumble and All Saints School choir and brass band.

After the switch-on, residents and visitors headed to Freedom Church and Hall for the festive event to enjoy seasonal activities and refreshments between 5pm and 7pm.

Heart of Sidley’s mascot Sid was also at Friday’s festivities to bring a smile to the youngsters attending.

Heart of Sidley thanked everyone for making this year’s event a success.

On its Facebook page, it said: “Another very big festive thank you to all of the fantastic local groups who joined us to provide free festive activities for everyone attending: The De La Warr Pavilion, 18 Hours Events, The Pelham, Slimming World With Amanda Ray Hastings and Bexhill, 1066 Racing, @motivatesussex, Marine Training Corps - Sidley / Bexhill, and Sweetcheeks face/body painting.

“Every single one of you brought so much joy to so many families and helped us kick start the festive fun.

“A whopping festive thank you to Sidley’s very own Uncle Bumble for joining us again this year to countdown our switch-on, and of course entertain everyone attending and make some fabulous balloon creations.”

Heart of Sidley said more than 1,000 people attended the festivities and that more than 800 ‘winter warmer’ gift bags were handed out, which were generously sponsored by SureServe and Checkmate.

Jay Carroll, Heart of Sidley chairman, said: “This amazing night reflects the heart and soul of Sidley. It’s incredible to see so many people coming together to celebrate, connect, and create lasting memories.

“We’re grateful to everyone who made this event possible, all of our amazing sponsors, and to the Sidley community for their ongoing support.”

Heart of Sidley is a community partnership set up with the aim of applying for funding to improve the area and create opportunities in the local community.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Heart of Sidley Christmas lights switch-on November 29 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Heart of Sidley Christmas lights switch-on November 29 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Heart of Sidley Christmas lights switch-on November 29 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Heart of Sidley Christmas lights switch-on November 29 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic.