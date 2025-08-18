Bexhill holds memorial event to mark VJ Day

A dignified service was held at the town’s War Memorial, attended by veterans, standard bearers, local organisations, and residents, who together paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all those who served in the Far East campaign.

Cllr Abul Azad, representing East Sussex County Council at the commemoration was the Vice-Chair, attended by official invitation and laid a wreath on behalf of the Council and the people of Bexhill. Speaking after the service, they reflected on the privilege of participating in such a significant occasion:

He said: “It was an honour to represent East Sussex County Council at today’s service, and to lay the Council’s wreath in remembrance of those who gave so much. On this 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we reflect not only on the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Far East, but also on the resilience of the families who stood beside them.

"Their bravery brought an end to a brutal conflict and secured the peace we are privileged to enjoy today. My heartfelt thanks go to the organisers, veterans’ groups, standard bearers, and all who contributed to this dignified occasion.”

The service drew particular attention to the men and women of the so-called “Forgotten Army,” who fought in the Burma Campaign and other theatres across Asia. Often overshadowed in public memory by events in Europe, their contribution was vital in defeating Japanese forces and bringing about the final Allied victory.

For many present, the occasion was not only about honouring those who served but also ensuring their stories continue to be told. Members of local veterans’ associations spoke of the importance of passing these histories on to younger generations, so that the sacrifices of 1945 remain part of the community’s living memory.

The service included prayers, readings, and a two-minute silence. Standards were lowered in tribute, wreaths were laid, and the names of those who gave their lives were honoured.

Local residents gathered in quiet reflection, some with personal connections to those who had served in the Far East. Others came simply to pay their respects.

As the ceremony concluded, the Vice-Chair reaffirmed the Council’s ongoing dedication to supporting veterans and preserving the legacy of service, stating: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to honouring our veterans, sharing their stories with future generations, and upholding the values for which so many gave so much.”

The Bexhill service formed part of a nationwide series of commemorations taking place to mark this milestone anniversary. Across the country, communities came together to reflect on the immense human cost of the war in the Far East and to honour those whose sacrifices brought peace after years of global conflict.

