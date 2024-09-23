Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Bexhill Horse and Dog Show has raised almost £12,000 for three charities.

Organisers of the event, which returned in May after a five-year absence, presented cheques to the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, St Michael’s Hospice and Bexhill Men’s Shed.

In total, £11,750 was raised from this year’s event.

The show was launched more than a century ago and was first held in 1903.

Pictured left to right are Nick Hickford, Emily Lawes (vice-chair of Bexhill Horse Show (BHS), Cassy Sasse (secretary BHS), Sophie Bailey, Andy Lawes (chair BHS) Gillian Hickford (committee BHS) and Connor Winter (BHS)

But the last time the event ran was in 2019 before the pandemic.

At this year’s event attractions included a family dog show, run by Bexhill Lions, classic cars on display, fairground rides, show-jumping, and children’s entertainment.

Andy Lawes, chair of Bexhill Horse Show committee, said: “Our aim, apart from producing an entertaining spectacle which includes as many different equestrian disciplines as possible, was to help various charities that are dear to our hearts, one being Air Ambulance Kent Surrey & Sussex.

“This charity is called out to equestrian riders that have had accidents in inaccessible places. It runs entirely on private donations and we will continue to support them next year.

Left to right are Andy Lawes (chair BHS), Lynda Birch (treasurer BHS), Raymond Forward, long-term supporter of BHS. Emily Lawes (vice-chair BHS) and Ruby Hunt KSSAA

“The other charity we supported this year was St Michael’s Hospice, as everyone seems to know someone who has had some dealings with a person that has had cancer. Their work supporting the final moments of those suffering is second to none, and include incredible family support too.

“The Bexhill Horse Show also had a lot of help from Bexhill’s Men Shed and because our show was a success beyond belief, with over 4,500 people throughout the day, the Committee decided to donate to them too as they were having to move premises at short notice.”

St Michael’s Hospice was presented with £5,000.

Sophie Bailey, the charity’s community and corporate fundraiser, said: “It has been lovely to meet Andy and the other members of the Bexhill Horse Show Committee. It’s fantastic to hear what a success this year’s event was, and we are so grateful to have been a chosen charity for 2024. On behalf of St Michael’s Hospice, thank you so much to the committee for their hard work in organising the brilliant event, and a huge thank you to everyone that attended, making this event such a success.”

Annette Davies of Bexhill Men’s Shed, alongside Cassy Sasse (secretary BHS) and Molly Dowling (social media BHS) and Rosie Rolf of The Mens Shed accepting a cheque for £1,000.

Air Ambulance Kent Surrey & Sussex was also presented with a £5,000 cheque.

Ruby Hunt, Sussex community fundraiser, said: “Thank you for your incredibly kind support for KSS, and for such an amazing donation to the charity. Your support keeps our crew flying and means we can be there for our next patient.”

A cheque for £1,000 was donated to Bexhill Men’s Shed but it became £1,750 in total with match funding that was available.