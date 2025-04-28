The event, which made a comeback last year after a five-year absence, is being held on Monday, May 26.

Last year’s event raised almost £12,000 for three charities, namely the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, St Michael’s Hospice and Bexhill Men’s Shed.

The show was launched more than a century ago and was first held in 1904.

This year’s show on May 26 at The Polegrove starts at 8am and will run until approximately 6pm.

It is run by Andy Lawes, chair and Emily Lawes, vice-chair and their committee.

Andy said: “The Bexhill Horse Show, which first appeared in 1904, is a proud tradition of Bexhill and has been held nearly every year since its inception. “Remarkably, it stands as the only town horse show in the UK, a title that highlights its uniqueness and importance. This longevity is a testament to the local community’s unwavering support and the event organisers' vision for its future.

“Ever since The Bexhill Horse Show announced its comeback, our social media has been buzzing. The show is the talk of Bexhill, and my email inbox is full most days.”

Emily said: “This year, we have introduced fantastic new attractions, like Hobby Horse events open to anyone, and a thrilling dog show featuring a wide variety of classes. The dog show, once again hosted by Bexhill Lions, is always a highlight.

“We’ve worked hard to include new family entertainment, such as traditional fair rides, candy floss stalls, a coconut shy, and even a heavy horse’s corner featuring shire horses. We’re also thrilled to welcome local celebrities, including Christina Goodsell from Married at First Sight and a local resident of Bexhill, who will officially open our show.

“We’ve retained many favourites like the Coakham Blood Hounds display, equestrian falconry, jousting, carriage driving, and heavy horse demonstrations. It’s a fantastic line-up for our main arena and beyond.”

The Hobby Horse events allow participants of all ages and abilities to compete, without needing a real horse.

Aspiring riders can bring their own hobby horse, borrow one, or purchase one from participating charities, like Bexhill Men’s Shed. Classes include categories for adults and SEN participants, and winners can receive rosettes for the best-made hobby horse or for competing.

Organisers said thanks to the generous sponsorship of Abbott & Abbott Estate Agents, McDonald’s, and Cliffe Vets, all profits from the show will be donated to charities, including Sussex Air Ambulance.

Other charities benefiting from the event include Westerleigh Judo, The League of Friends, Bexhill Men’s Shed, Fairlight Hall RDA, and RNLI Hastings. Visitors will also have the chance to support these causes by visiting their stands at the show.

Tickets are £5 per person, with free entry for children aged 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at WeGotTickets. For those entering show jumping or other classes, pre-registration is advised to secure a spot, as spaces fill quickly. Late entries may be accepted on the day at an additional cost of £3.

For more information, visit bexhillhorseshow.com, email [email protected], or call 07923 458516. Follow @bexhillhorseshow on social media for updates.

