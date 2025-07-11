Bexhill Hospital receives boost from the Horse Show

Bexhill Horse Show donates £1,000 to the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital

Representatives of Bexhill Horse Show committee presented a giant cheque for £1,000 to the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital.

Chairman Andy Lawes together with his wife and Vice Chairman Emily and Health and Safety Lead Member Connor Winter attended the start of the League General Committee’s meeting on Thursday, July 10th.

League Vice Chairman Molly Dowling was wearing two hats for the occasion as she is also Horse Show committee Social Media Member.

Accompanied by members of the League committee, the visitors posed with the £1,000 cheque on the hospital lawn.

Such was the success of this year’s Horse Show in Polegrove that despite increased operating costs the organisers have been able to give a total of £10,000 to local charities, including £5,000 to the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance.

League Chairman Nigel Ray thanked the visitors for their generosity.