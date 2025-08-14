Bexhill hosts first East Sussex Philippine Festival

The colourful event, on Saturday August 9, was officially opened by Bexhill councillor Abul Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and Bexhill Mayor Cllr Paul Wilson. It attracted more than 700 visitors.

Cllr Azad said: “The festival was a vibrant tapestry of culture, community, and connection. It was made possible by the passionate team at PARCS Management Services UK Ltd.

I want to extend my thanks to the organisers and the volunteers whose enthusiasm and hard work created a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

A number of traders brought an array of traditional Filipino products and cuisine and people were entertained by authentic music, dance, and storytelling. There were also traditional games, competitions, and free services such as legal advice, financial guidance, recruitment, and health support.

Cllr Azad added: This festival was so much more than just a day of entertainment. It was a celebration of connection — a powerful reminder of how communities can come together, transcending cultural boundaries, bridging generations, and embracing diversity. It is this diversity that enriches our society and strengthens the fabric of East Sussex. Events like this showcase not only the heritage and traditions of the Filipino community but also highlight the shared values that unite us all.

Keynote speaker Dennis Singson addressed representation and the challenges faced by Filipino workers in the UK, inspiring healthcare and nursing communities. Civic leaders, including Cllr Abul Azad,

Organisers announced that next year’s festival will move to Eastbourne, adding a Sports Fest (Larong-Pinoy) to the cultural celebrations.

