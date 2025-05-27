Bexhill hosts health and wellbeing event for local residents

The event, organised by the Bexhill Primary Care Network (PCN), served as a platform to promote holistic health services and foster collaboration between healthcare providers, community support teams, and residents.

Those attending were able to take advantage of free health and hearing checks and watch Live CPR demonstrations showcasing the work of community and integrated care teams. A total od 121 blood pressure checks were carried out during the day.

The event brought together a wide range of essential services all under one roof, including mental health support, physiotherapy and podiatry advice, family and baby support, cancer awareness and screening education, and the invaluable work of social prescribing link workers.

The objective was to raise public awareness of the many free and accessible services available to residents across Bexhill that can enhance quality of life, support preventative care, and strengthen overall community wellbeing.

Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Abul Azad, attended the event and commended the PCN and all partners involved for their dedication and professionalism.

He commented: “It’s inspiring to see so many dedicated professionals working together to ensure residents have access to the care, information, and support they need. Events like this bring real value

to our community, not only by connecting people to vital services but by creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels supported. I extend my sincere thanks to the Bexhill PCN and all who made this event a success.

“This event highlights the strength of community-led healthcare initiatives. I firmly believe that when health services are brought closer to the people, we see better engagement, earlier support, and stronger outcomes. It’s a model we should continue to champion across East Sussex.”

Sponsored by Hastings Direct, the event underlined the importance of collaboration in public health and highlighted how local networks like the PCN are playing a pivotal role in connecting people to the support they need.

“This is a real success story for Bexhill,” said a spokesperson from Bexhill PCN. “Events like these show what’s possible when local organisations come together with a shared vision to support people’s health and wellbeing. It’s inspiring to see our community taking charge in such a positive, solutions-focused way.”

With ongoing challenges facing the NHS, the Bexhill Health and Wellness Event offers hope and a blueprint for how local partnerships can make a real difference, one conversation, one check-up, and one connection at a time.

For more information about the Bexhill Primary Care Network and local services available, residents are encouraged to visit www.bexhillpcn.nhs.uk or follow @BexhillPCN on social

media.

1 . Bexhill health and wellbeing event Bexhill health and wellbeing event Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill health and wellbeing event Bexhill health and wellbeing event Photo: supplied

3 . Bexhill health and wellbeing event Bexhill health and wellbeing event Photo: supplied