A town centre library will be closing later this month.

East Sussex County Council said Bexhill Library, in Western Road, will be shut for three months.

The authority said the library is to undergo a refurbishment.

A spokesperson said: “We are shortly due to start a programme of essential maintenance, repair and refurbishment work at Bexhill Library.

“Due to health and safety reasons, we are unable to complete the works while the library is open as we are installing new windows, repair works to the external façade as well a range of maintenance to the internal fabric of the building. Unfortunately, in order to do this, we need to close the library for a period of time.

“Bexhill Library will close at 5pm on Saturday, August 30 and reopen at 10am on Monday, November 25.

“You may wish to take out more books and other items to cover this closure period. All loan periods will be extended and there will be no fines until January 31, 2025. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Your nearest alternative libraries are Battle and Hastings. Please don’t forget that you can renew your library books, search and reserve items and download eBooks and eMagazines from our eLibrary and you can use your library card at any East Sussex Library.

“If you have any questions about Bexhill Library feel free to call on 0345 60 80 196 or speak to a member of staff when visiting the library before the closure period.”