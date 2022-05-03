Bexhill live music to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Colonnade will host bands and artist who will perform music from the 50s to the 2020s from 6.30pm.

Rother Community Choir will sing the song ‘A Life Lived with Grace’ at 9.45pm in unison with thousands of choirs in Commonwealth countries across the globe.

This will be the culmination of an evening of music that will also feature the Sussex Brass band, Joe Philllips performing greatest hits in a Ratpack style and the local legend singer Sammy Lou performing singalong hits for all generations.

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, Box Broadband and the Colonnade Cafe are presenting a gala evening of live music as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2. SUS-220305-171901001

Colonnade Café owner Ben Porter said; “We are really looking forwards to launching our season of musical and family entertainment events across the summer with this fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen with this fitting celebration of the her Platinum Jubilee.”

Box Broadband marketing director Steve Garrood said: “Box Broadband are really pleased to be at the heart of the community in Bexhill and this is a beautifully fitting celebration of the Queens Platinum Jubilee”.

Howard Martin of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce said; “We are looking to create a more continental style of ambiance for the Colonnade with our summer Sundays entertainment offer.

“The Colonnade café will now be table service and new safety measures mean that people won’t be allowed to block the pathways to the shops with their own chairs and bring their own alcohol onto the Colonnade. “The Colonnade will become an interesting and sophisticated place to visit rather than the rowdy free for all it had become”.

