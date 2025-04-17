Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bexhill resident said he has been left ‘fuming’ after his household waste was left uncollected - all because of a USB charger.

John Browning, of Peartree Lane, said he was stunned when refuse workers from contractor Biffa refused to empty his general waste bin, claiming it had been ‘contaminated’ by an electrical item.

He said they refused to empty the bin because of a 2.1-volt USB charger for an Xbox controller, something Mr Browning said is more plastic than plug.

He said: “It’s 95 per cent non-recyclable plastic. It has no more electronics in it than a small, battery-operated toy. Has the world gone mad?”

John Browning

Mr Browning added Rother District Council and Biffa maintain that electrical items are not permitted in general household waste.

He said he believes it is a ‘step too far’ in what he sees as an ‘increasingly bureaucratic approach to bin collection’.

Mr Browning said he now pays more than £3,000 a year in council tax.

He said: “For that money, I don’t expect to have to fight to get my bin emptied.”

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “Small electrical items often contain hazardous materials which can contaminate the environment, and batteries which pose a significant risk of causing fires on the collection vehicle. It is therefore important that they are disposed of correctly and safely.

“As stated on our website, small electrical items cannot be placed in bins but will be collected if they are placed in a separate carrier bag on top of or next to the bin.”