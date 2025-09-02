A Bexhill man who founded an art group for the town in the 1960s celebrated his 100th birthday last Wednesday (August 27).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Carter, a keen watercolour painter, launched Bexhill Art Society (BAS) in 1961 after asking why the town did not have such a group to support artists.

Ever since then a free annual art exhibition by the group has been held at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person whose work is voted Best in Show is presented with the Terry Carter Cup.

Terry with his whole family on his 100th birthday

Maggie Allen Carter, Terry’s daughter-in-law, said Terry was also an active member of Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society (BLODS), for many years, taking part in more than 100 productions.

He was born in London in 1925 and had his first unwitting taste of the limelight as a six-year-old in Harrow & Wealdstone Hospital in 1931, when Her Royal Highness the Duchess of York came to open a new wing, visited the Children’s Ward and was photographed with Terry as a patient.

Terry joined the RAF in 1943, trained as a wireless operator and signaller, then became an Instructor, teaching Morse Code one-to-one, in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He served from 1944 to 1947, rose to the rank of Sergeant, was offered the post of Morse Code Instructor, but chose to be demobbed as he wanted to become a schoolteacher.

Terry when he was with the RAF

When Terry was 27, he spent a week at a Christian holiday camp, meeting his future wife Doreen.

By the end of the week he proposed to her.

They married two years later on April 19, 1952 and spent their honeymoon in Bexhill.

In 1959, Terry and Doreen and their three children moved to Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry and Doreen on their wedding day in 1952

In 1960, the Bexhill Corporation staged an art exhibition at the De La Warr, with Sussex Art Club.

Maggie said Terry enjoyed art, and asking why Bexhill did not have an art society, wrote to the Bexhill Observer and mooted the idea.

Several people contacted him. They met up, paid £5 each, booked a room at the De La Warr and placed an advertisement in the Bexhill Observer for a meeting on January 14, 1961.

Around 100 people turned up and it was decided to form Bexhill Art Society, with Terry as secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A congratulatory message to Terry from King Charles III and Queen Camilla on his 100th birthday

Maggie said: “They organised monthly meetings, talks, demonstrations, outings and painting classes. The first exhibition was held in July 1961, and they’ve been held at the De La Warr every year since.”

Eventually, Terry stood down as Secretary due to family commitments and work responsibilities. At the time he was head of maths at The Grove School in St Leonards.

Terry and Doreen often took their sketchbooks and paints while holidaying in the UK and abroad, latterly on numerous cruises to exotic places.

Maggie said: “Terry has outlived his wife and their two sons; has become increasingly frail, and for the past five years has been cared for at home by his daughter and a team of helpers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, he has a strong Christian faith: and his 100th birthday has been marked by lots of little events, including a ‘family day’ with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Terry still enjoys exotic trips, such as learning about elephants with David Attenborough – from the comfort of his armchair in Bexhill.”