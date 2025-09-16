Bexhill marks Battle of Britain anniversary

The special service was attended by Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Abul Azad, who laid a wreath on behalf of the Council to honour those who fought and sacrificed during one of the most pivotal moments in British history.

The service, which drew veterans, local residents, dignitaries, and community representatives, marked a solemn occasion to remember the courage and sacrifice of “the Few” — the Royal Air Force pilots and crews whose determination turned the tide of the war in 1940.

Reflecting on the occasion, Cllr Abul Azad said: "It was a privilege to attend the service and to represent East Sussex County Council in paying tribute to those who served with such courage and selflessness. Laying a wreath on behalf of the Council was an immense honour, and standing alongside veterans and members of our community was a deeply moving experience.

"The Battle of Britain remains a defining chapter in our nation’s history — a time when extraordinary bravery and resilience safeguarded our freedom. The legacy of those who fought is not only one of military achievement but also of duty, unity, and courage in the face of overwhelming adversity. These values remain just as important for us today, inspiring future generations and reminding us of the price of the freedoms we enjoy."

Cllr Azad also emphasised the Council’s ongoing commitment to veterans and to ensuring that their stories continue to be remembered: "As a council and as a community, we are steadfast in our dedication to honouring our veterans. It is vital that we continue to share their stories with future generations, ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten and that the principles they stood for — freedom, democracy, and unity — are preserved and upheld."

