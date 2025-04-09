Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Bexhill mothers have launched a bid to turn a former bowls pavilion into a community space for disabled and neurodivergent children.

Lucy Cooley and Christine Catt have formed Come As You Are CIC and launched a crowdfunder as part of their plans for the disused building in Egerton Park.

The premises, managed by Rother District Council, is currently available to let for £15,000 per annum via commercial property agents, Dyer & Hobbis.

Lucy said: “We’re two local mums who met at the school gates when our children, both with high support needs, were placed in the same class. What began as quick chats at drop-off soon became a shared vision for something our town has never had but desperately needs.

The pavilion in Egerton Park, Bexhill

“We both grew up playing in Egerton Park. Now we want to make sure every child can do the same, including those who are often excluded from public spaces because they’re just not designed with them in mind.

“Together, we bring a mix of lived experience, local roots, and professional expertise and we’re ready to build the space that doesn’t exist yet, but should.”

The pair intend to call the proposed space the Bexhill Nest.

Lucy said she has more than 20 years’ experience working with families in early years and inclusive community settings, working in children’s centres, running groups for parents and carers, and supporting families with complex needs.

File: Bexhill-on-Sea. Egerton Park

Christine has years of experience supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families, Lucy said.

She added: “We’re not trying to reinvent Egerton Park - we love it as it is. This project is about making sure more people feel like they belong in it.

“Right now, the bowls pavilion and bowling green are sitting empty. We’re asking for the chance to gently bring that space back to life with care, with calm, and with the same love for the park that everyone else already has.

“We’re creating something small, thoughtful, and truly needed - a sensory-informed, neuroinclusive space for families who often don’t feel safe or welcome anywhere else.”

The pair said if they get the go-ahead to transform the building, they will make the bowling green secure for outdoor sessions, replace the broken storage shed, and add fencing, as well as provide soft furnishings and outdoor sensory equipment

They said the building will be converted to create hall space for seated yoga, quiet play or support groups, a dedicated sensory room, and a small kitchen area.

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “We have had offers from various parties to take over the lease of the bowls pavilion which we are currently considering.”

The fundraising page can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/support-the-bexhill-nest-project.